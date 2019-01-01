Current Exhibit
Paintings in Oil
May 1st through May 29th
(Portland, ME) The May exhibit is up! Although, Richard Boyd Art Gallery temporarily closed to the public and will remain closed until non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen, Rick and I felt installing the annual May exhibition ‘Paintings in Oil’ and posting images of the exhibit below would bring joy to our patrons, neighbors, and art lovers in the area.
Whether you’re drawn to traditional landscapes or contemporary abstracts, the exhibit includes over 25 paintings in a range of styles from multiple genres. Although, each artist has their own style and approach to using the medium they are joined by a passion – painting with oils.
This year’s exhibit is comprised of an amazing selection of original paintings by seven established artists.’ Patricia Chandler – landscapes, and abstracts; Carrin Culotta – landscapes; Kevin Daley – landscapes; Jen Pagnini – plein air landscapes and abstracts; Roy Perkinson – landscapes and still life; H. M. Saffer II – landscapes; and Felicity Sidwell – plein air landscapes.
Images of paintings hanging in the gallery are available for viewing on our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/RichardBoydArtGallery . We hope images of these beautiful original paintings will bring a smile to your face and help calm you during these turbulent times. Thank you for understanding and for your support of art and artists in Maine.
We will get through this and emerge stronger and more united. Stay safe friends. See you when we reopen!
If you wish to PURCHASE a painting from the April exhibit or any work of visual art at the gallery contact Rick or me by phone at (207)-712-1097 and leave a message. We will return your call within the hour.
Pam Williamson and Richard (Rick) Boyd
May 2020 Paintings in Oil Exhibit
HM Saffer II ~ ‘Sunset I’ ~ Oil on Panel 14″ x 18″ $2800.00
HM Saffer II ~ ‘Effervescent Waters II’ ~ Oil on Canvas 16″ x 20″ $3500.00
HM Saffer II ~ ‘Indigo Moon’ ~ Oil on Canvas 16″ x 12″ $2200.00
HM Saffer II ~ “Daybreak III’ ~ Oil on Canvas 16″ x 12” $2200.00
HM Saffer ~ ‘Purple Dawn II’ ~ Oil on Panel 17.75″ x 12″ $2300.00
Patricia Chandler ~ ‘Gorge at Evans Notch’ ~ Oil and Cold Wax Medium on panel 24″ x 20″ $900.00
Patricia Chandler ~ ‘Beech Leaves in Winter’ ~ Oil and Cold Wax Medium on Panel 24″ x 20″ $600.00
Patricia Chandler ~ ‘Marsh V’ ~ Oil and Cold Wax Medium on Panel 24″ x 24″ $650.00
Pat Chandler ~ ‘Abstract II’ ~ Mixed Media on Panel 15″ x 15″ $500.00
Jen Pagnini ~ ‘Late December Light’ ~ Plein Air Oil on Canvas 24″ x 24″ $700.00
Jen Pagnini ~ ‘Mind’s Eye’ ~ Plein Air Oil on Canvas 24″ x 24″ $700.00
Jen Pagnini ~ ‘Intertidal Dancers’ ~ Plein Air Oil on Panel 12″ x 16″ $400.00
Jen Pagnini ~ ‘Field No. 3’ ~ Plein Air Oil on Panel 20″ x 20″ $500.00
Roy Perkinson ~ ‘Interior Landscape’ ~ Oil on Canvas 18″ x 24″ $1650.00
Roy Perkinson ~ ‘November on the Pond’ ~ Oil on Canvas 18″ x 24″ $2000.00
Roy Perkinson ~ ‘Columbia River, Late Afternoon’ ~ Oil on Canvas 20″ x 24″ $1800.00
Kevin Daley ~ ‘Farm in Pittsfield’ ~ Oil on Canvas 18″ x 36″ $600.00
Kevin Daley ~ ‘Dawn at Andrews Brook, West Paris, ME’ ~ Oil on Canvas 6″ x 12″ $250.00
Kevin Daley ~ ‘The Beech Grove Hartland, Maine’ ~ Oil on Canvas 10″ x 10″ $250.00
Kevin Daley ~ ‘Richard’s House with Lilies West Paris, Maine’ Oil on Canvas 10″ x 10″ $225.00
Kevin Daley ~ ‘Emerging: Whitetail in Hartland, Maine’ ~ Oil on Panel 10″ x 10″ $300.00
Carrin Culotta ~ ‘The Witness Tree’ ~ Oil on Linen Panel 11″ x 14″ $400.00
Carrin Culotta ~ ‘Forest Breathing’ ~ Oil on Linen Panel 11″ x 14″ $400.00
Carrin Culotta ~ ‘Follow The River’ ~ Oil on Linen Panel 11″ x 14″ $400.00
Felicity Sidwell ~ ‘Rocky Shore September’ ~ Plein Air Oil on Panel 9″ x 12″ $575.00
Felicity Sidwell ~ ‘Spring Lambs’ ~ Plein Air Oil on Panel 9″ x 12″ $575.00
Felicity Sidwell ~ ‘Spring Reflections’ ~ Plein Air Oil on Panel 11″ x 14″ $650.00
Felicity Sidwell ~ ‘October Marsh’ ~ Oil on Canvas 16″ x 20″ $800.00
Felicity Sidwell ~ Overcast Morning’ ~ Plein Air Oil on Panel 11″ x 14″ $650.00
Susan Tan ~ ‘Honker’s Delight’ ~ Watercolor on Paper 11″ x 14″
Susan Tan ~’Sweet Country Time’ ~ Watercolor on Paper 11″ x 14″
