

Current Exhibit Paintings in Oil May 1st through May 29th (Portland, ME) The May exhibit is up! Although, Richard Boyd Art Gallery temporarily closed to the public and will remain closed until non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen, Rick and I felt installing the annual May exhibition ‘Paintings in Oil’ and posting images of the exhibit below would bring joy to our patrons, neighbors, and art lovers in the area. Whether you’re drawn to traditional landscapes or contemporary abstracts, the exhibit includes over 25 paintings in a range of styles from multiple genres. Although, each artist has their own style and approach to using the medium they are joined by a passion – painting with oils. This year’s exhibit is comprised of an amazing selection of original paintings by seven established artists.’ Patricia Chandler – landscapes, and abstracts; Carrin Culotta – landscapes; Kevin Daley – landscapes; Jen Pagnini – plein air landscapes and abstracts; Roy Perkinson – landscapes and still life; H. M. Saffer II – landscapes; and Felicity Sidwell – plein air landscapes. Images of paintings hanging in the gallery are available for viewing on our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/RichardBoydArtGallery . We hope images of these beautiful original paintings will bring a smile to your face and help calm you during these turbulent times. Thank you for understanding and for your support of art and artists in Maine. We will get through this and emerge stronger and more united. Stay safe friends. See you when we reopen! If you wish to PURCHASE a painting from the April exhibit or any work of visual art at the gallery contact Rick or me by phone at (207)-712-1097 and leave a message. We will return your call within the hour. Pam Williamson and Richard (Rick) Boyd Copyright©2019 Richard Boyd Art Gallery All Rights Reserved.